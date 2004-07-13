Would you like to make this site your homepage? It's fast and easy...
Yes, Please make this my home page!
PhotoOp
2.9
DON'T BE FOOLED!!!!! Once
you register the software you THINK you have purchased in good faith, you
are sent this "upgrade" notification:
Should you wish to create
PhotoOp screen savers for distribution to others, an upgrade from the Personal
to the Professional Edition is available for $59.95
Mr. Menish is
clearly using the "Bait and Switch" tactic to sell his software with obviously
no regard for his customers. Below is the page with a "Description FROM
THE DEVELOPER"
Nowhere in his
description of the product does he mention the higher prices of $79.95
for the "Professional" or $199.95 for the "Enterprise" editions. Nowhere
in the software itself does he tell you the difference.
After receiving my registration
code, which allows for use only on my computer, NOT distribution, as he
claims, I contacted the author, Mr. Jeffrey Menish stating that I thought
his description of the product was misleading and asked him what we could
do to resolve the situation. (I did not ask for a refund). His reply is listed below:
Date:
Fri, 22 Dec 2000 14:46:34 -0800
From:
"Jeffrey Menish" <jeff@menish.com>
Organization:
Jeffrey Menish
References: 1
Once the registration has
been sent I don't make refunds due to imagined features or hoped for capability.
In the future I suggest you fully read the product description before buying.
Jeff
I think perhaps it is Mr. Menish who "imagines"
people will just sit back and say "Oh, well, I got screwed".
FastCounter by bCentral